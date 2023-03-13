Things to do in the UAE this week, from Dubai Fashion Week to the Sheikh Zayed Festival

Fashion, pop music and stand-up comedy are some of the highlights of this week's UAE calendar, which is shaping up to be a busy one, especially as Ramadan is right around the corner.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do in the Emirates, from March 13 to March 19.

Monday

Dubai Fashion Week has returned to Dubai Design District. Brands and designers showcasing on Monday include BLSSD, Ivodia London, Lilo and Francesca Liberatore.

The event, which is aimed at uniting the fashion scene in the emirate, kicked off on March 10. Several pocket events and shows are lined up until Wednesday, including the unveiling of a collaboration between Dubai label Anomalous and Hot Wheels.

Until Wednesday, 7pm onwards; pre-registration is required; Dubai Design District; dubaifashionweek.org

Tuesday

Watch Imah Dumagay perform at an all-female comedy event on Tuesday. Photo: Imah Dumagay

Filipino comedian Imah Dumagay and Indian author Purva Grover are headlining an all-female comedy night at PubG 2.0 Social Lounge in Al Barsha in Dubai on Tuesday.

Other female comedians are gracing the stage, as the event marks a late celebration of International Women's Day. The ticket includes a complimentary drink as well as a signed copy of Grover's new book She.

Tuesday, 7pm; Dh95 per person; Al Barsha 1; visitdubai.com

Wednesday

At the Gate Village in Dubai, panel discussions are being held on Wednesday as part of Africa Fashion Week Middle East.

The event aims to give budding African designers the platform to showcase their work, as well as to network and expand exposure to new audiences. The panel sessions will discuss topics such as fashion, technology and sustainability.

Brands showcasing their work include Kiza Bespoke, Mantsho and Ntombi Couture.

Until Friday, 7pm onwards; free to attend; Dubai International Financial Centre; afwme.com

Thursday

Catch a special Acqua di Parma dinner at Roberto's on Thursday. Photo: Roberto's

Italian restaurant Roberto's and Acqua di Parma are collaborating for a special (and fragrant) dinner on Thursday at the DIFC location.

The three-course menu starts with an amuse-bouche of oysters, pink pepper and Calabrian bergamot, followed by a lemon grass risotto with violet Sicilian prawn and sage. For mains, there's a roasted amberjack with saffron sauce.

The meal ends with a cold soup of cherries and rhubarb, rose petals and raspberry sorbet.

Thursday, 7pm-11.30pm; Dh500 per person; Dubai International Financial Centre; 04 386 0066

Friday

Catch the last few days of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, which ends on Saturday, in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

Named in honour of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the festival celebrates the country’s history and cultural heritage, showcases the rich diversity of its traditions and educates visitors about the legacy of the nation’s founder and the UAE’s arts, crafts, customs and food.

The festival takes place in a venue that resembles a fort and the family-friendly programme features international cultural pavilions and live music performances.

Until Saturday, 4pm-midnight; Dh5 per person; Al Wathba; zayedfestival.ae

Saturday

Demi Lovato is performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday. Reuters

American pop star Demi Lovato is performing at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday.

Fans can expect to hear some of the artist's biggest hits including Skyscraper, the lead single from her third studio album Unbroken, Sorry Not Sorry and Cool for the Summer.

Aside from being a musician, Lovato is also an actor and advocate for a number of mental health causes. She is also a best-selling author on The New York Times list with Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year, a book of inspiring daily affirmations.

Saturday, 6.30pm; tickets from Dh195; City Walk, Dubai; dubai.platinumlist.net

Sunday

Watch The Pearl Diver's Daughter in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Photo: Cultural Foundation

The Pearl Diver's Daughter will be staged at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, as part of the continuing Abu Dhabi Festival.

The dance performance tells the story of a diver and his daughter, and the decisions he has to face as he comes across a pearl.

Emirati children's author and illustrator Maitha Al Khayat and Emirati composer Eman Al Hashimi have collaborated with American contemporary dance Company E to produce the show, which uses technology blended with choreography, music and storytelling.

Sunday, 7.30pm; tickets from Dh100; Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Street; Abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net