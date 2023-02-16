Demi Lovato to perform in Dubai in March

Pop singer Demi Lovato is heading to Dubai.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer will be performing at the Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk on March 18, with tickets on sale now, starting at Dh195.

After posting a teaser for a big announcement on their Instagram in the last 12 hours, Coca-Cola Arena unveiled the news that the Grammy-nominated singer will be performing next month.

Lovatics (as fans of the singer are known) can expect Lovato to break out some of her biggest hits including Skyscraper, the lead single from her third studio album Unbroken, Sorry Not Sorry and Cool for the Summer.

In September, Lovato said her current tour, which is happening to support her eighth studio album, will be her last.

“I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. The next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys,” she posted on her Instagram story.

Aside from being a musician, Lovato is also an actor and advocate for a number of mental health causes. She is also a best-selling author on The New York Times list with Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year, a book of inspiring daily affirmations.

Her concert next month will be the first time Lovato has been on stage in Dubai since RedFestDxb in 2017. She was joined on stage by her six-piece band for a “bright, colourful” performance, as reviewed by The National at the time.

On Wednesday, Lovato confirmed to her 149 million followers on Instagram that she will be releasing a new single, Still Alive, for Scream VI, which is set to be released on March 10. It will be her first single from her latest album.

More information is at www.coca-cola-arena.com