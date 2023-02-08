Valentine’s Day in Dubai and four extravagant packages to shower your other half with

The UAE is known for its extravagant Valentine's Day packages, tailor-made for romance with a heavy dose of opulence.

For those looking to go all out, here are four options to consider, ranging from Dh10,000 to a quarter of a million.

Swim by moonlight

Price: Dh9,600

For those whose idea of romantic bliss is a spa evening, Burj Al Arab is offering a “romantic version” of its 90-minute interior tour, plus access to UMA Lounge with one complimentary beverage per person.

The main event, however, is a moonlight swim in the pool at Talise Spa, with two glasses of sparkling served with strawberries and cream, and a well-being massage for two.

The tour can be scheduled between 10.30am and 7pm, while the spa activities take place between 7pm and 10pm. The Dh9,600 package is available throughout Valentine’s Day week.

Cheaper packages are available including a tour with sunset drinks at UMA Lounge for Dh998 per couple; a dinner package for Dh1,598 per couple; and an afternoon tea at Sahn Eddar for Dh839.

Lavish feast

Price: Dh10,000

The Japanese concept of omakase (where you let the chef choose the menu) is fast becoming the latest trend in luxury dining in the UAE. This year, TakaHisa, the Japanese restaurant in Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, offers couples a menu crafted from the finest of ingredients.

Expect Shiromi truffle, A5 Kobe beef (marbling score 12), abalone (the world’s most expensive shellfish) and Almas caviar that arrives in a Louis Vuitton trunk. The restaurant is also offering a caviar-free package, for Dh4,800. Designer coasters and chopsticks, too, are provided for each course.

Roses, more roses

Price: Dh50,000

Have a rosy celebration at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

As part of a collaboration between Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah and Flowers.ae, couples spend a night in the hotel's presidential suite, which will be adorned with 5,000 red roses imported from Europe. A one-night stay in the room also comes with access to its terrace with a whirlpool, outdoor bar, sun deck and dance floor.

Room with a view

Price: Dh250,000

The room comes with views of Ski Dubai. Photo: Kempinski Hotel

If a cosy Swiss chalet is your idea of a romantic holiday, you can stay in one right here in the UAE. The Aspen Ski Chalet in the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates is not only equipped with a faux fireplace and rustic-looking decor, but also comes with views of the snow-covered slopes of Ski Dubai.

The five-night “quarter million” Valentine's Day package begins on Friday. It includes private check-in and checkout facilities, all food and beverages prepared by a private chef, access to the hotel's executive lounge, a dedicated butler who will ensure guests have a welcome bouquet as well as drawing up a romantic bath, and late checkout on February 15.