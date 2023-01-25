Valentine’s Day deal at Burj Al Arab for Dh10,000 will get you a swim and massage

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and for those whose idea of romantic bliss is a spa evening — and budget is no bar — Burj Al Arab is offering a new moonlight package.

For Dh9,600, the landmark hotel is offering a “romantic version” of its 90-minute Inside Burj Al Arab tour, plus access to UMA Lounge with one complimentary beverage per person.

The main event, however, is a moonlight swim in the pool at Talise Spa, with two glasses of sparkling served with strawberries and cream, and a well-being massage for two.

The tour can be scheduled for between 10:30am and 7pm, while the spa activities will take place between 7pm and 10pm. The package is available throughout Valentine’s Day week.

For those looking for a relatively “affordable” romantic getaway, other packages are available, including a tour with sunset drinks at UMA Lounge for Dh998 per couple; a dinner package for Dh1,598 per couple; and an afternoon tea at Sahn Eddar for Dh839

The UAE is known for its extravagant Valentine's Day deals, especially staycation packages. This year, for example, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is collaborating with Flowers.ae. Couples can spend a night in the hotel's presidential suite, which will be adorned with 5,000 red roses imported from Europe. A one-night stay in the room, which comes with a terrace with a whirlpool, an outdoor bar, sun deck and dance floor, will set you back by Dh50,000.

Last year, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre offered a stay in the Royal Suite, with a spa experience rooftop dinner cooked by a private chef and breakfast in bed for $10,000. In Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace offered a stay in its Khaleej Suite, with 24-hour butler service, a private abra cruise dinner at BBQ Al Qasr inside a tented gazebo and a couple's hammam, for Dh7,412.

In 2018, Fairmont Dubai offered couples a two-night stay for Dh85,000 at the Imperial Suite, starting with a stretch limousine pickup, a helicopter ride over Dubai, a bouquet of 100 red roses and a set of diamond jewellery worth about Dh15,000.