Adrenark Adventure indoor adrenalin park to open at Al Qana

Adrenark Adventure, an interactive and immersive indoor park, is getting ready to open its doors at Al Qana.

Although an opening date has not been officially announced yet, it is expected to be some time in the next couple of months.

The space is next to Pixoul Gaming and spans 5,000 square metres. The adrenalin park will have 20 activities such as wall climbing, rope courses, stunt bag jumps and a multilevel e-karting track that goes three floors inside the building.

A preview of the e-karting track inside Adrenark Adventure. Photo: Adrenark Adventure

Other attractions at Adrenark Adventure will include roller gliders, a zip line technology where guests can accelerate and break as they twist through the width of the building, LED slides, treasure caves and bungee trampolines.

For younger children, there will also be rides, soft play and mini-rope courses.

What else is at Al Qana

Al Qana is a 2.4km waterfront destination that houses a number of exciting restaurants and cafes. It is also home to Pixoul Gaming, the newest offering to open in November. The esports and virtual reality complex aims to attract gamers of all levels by offering something for everyone.

Other attractions already unveiled include Cinemacity, home to the largest cinema screens in the capital, with a 26-metre-wide screen. There’s also The National Aquarium, the largest aquarium in the Middle East that is home to 46,000 creatures and 300 species and The Bridge Lifestyle Hub, an 8,000-square-metre wellness space that is across four floors with a gym, spa, restaurant and more.

