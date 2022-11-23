Ski Dubai's first Festive Fun Run aims to be the coolest race of the season

Calling all jolly joggers. After hosting the obstacle course competition Ice Warrior Challenge for 13 years, Ski Dubai is launching its first ever Festive Fun Run.

Open to participants of all ages, the family-friendly event on December 10 promises to be a fun day out, with racers encouraged to dress in their festive best for a jog around the ice and snow-filled indoor attraction.

Participants can pick between a 400-metre or one-kilometre racecourse on the day, which will also feature a special appearance from Santa Claus. All participants will also receive a race pack with a timer and a participation medal.

Festive Fun Run, organised in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, is part of Ski Dubai’s Winter Wonderland, featuring a line-up of activities for the whole family. Winter Wonderland packages, separately on sale, include meet and greets, as well as breakfast with Santa and a visit to the attraction's Snow Cinema.

Ski Dubai has also previously hosted the five-kilometre competitive DXB Snow Run.

Opened in 2005, Ski Dubai was the first indoor ski resort in the Middle East and has evolved into one of the city’s most recognisable attractions, popular with both snow sports enthusiasts and tourists alike.

Featuring five ski slopes, a family-friendly snow park and a waddle of resident penguins, the Mall of the Emirates destination is responsible for introducing more than 80,000 people to skiing and snowboarding each year. It is also a hub for international competitions and races, including the Para Snowboard World Cup.

Earlier this month, Ski Dubai was named the World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort for a record-breaking seventh year in a row at the World Ski Awards.

Tickets for the Festive Fun Run start at Dh20 for children aged five to nine, Dh50 for teenagers aged 10 to 17 and Dh100 for adults aged 18 to 70. Registration closes on December 7. On race day on December 10, the first group will be flagged off at 7am. More information is available at skidxb.com.

Scroll through the gallery below for pictures from Ski Dubai's Ice Warrior Challenge