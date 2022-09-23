Where to see fireworks for Saudi National Day in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

The night skies will light up in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for Saudi National Day.

Celebrated annually on September 23, this is the kingdom’s 92nd National Day with this year’s slogan of “it is our home”.

The occasion marks the 1932 decree, issued by King Abdulaziz, which renamed the Kingdom of Hejaz and Nejd as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Those who want to go on social media to celebrate can also use the hashtags #اليوم_الوطني_السعودي (Saudi National Day) and #اليوم_الوطني_السعودي_92 (92nd Saudi National Day), which are trending on Twitter.

In addition to concerts plus shopping, hotel and meal deals, there's plenty happening around the UAE for the occasion, including fireworks in the evening.

Here's where to go to enjoy the light show:

Yas Bay Waterfront

Yas Bay will have fireworks at 9pm for Saudi National Day. For the best seat to watch, there are a few restaurants along Pier71 that will offer unbridled views of the spectacle. Attractions on Yas Island will also light up green including W Abu Dhabi, Clymb Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros World as well as Yas Island hotels.

The Beach, JBR

For those in Dubai, expect to see fireworks across The Beach in JBR starting at 9pm. Whether watching from the beach or the waterfront of nearby Bluewaters Island, there are plenty of good viewpoints. Landmarks including Burj Al Arab, Ain Dubai, Dubai Frame and the Museum of the Future will also light up green in celebration.

