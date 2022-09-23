12 top gifts for Saudi National Day

On September 23, 1932, King Abdul Aziz Al Saud created the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia when he issued a royal decree changing the name from the Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz.

It is time for the landmark 90-year celebration, and friends and families will gather and exchange gifts. All themed around the colours of the national flag — green and white — what better excuse to treat someone you love, or even yourself.

If you're looking for a small gift, how about an eyeshadow? Mac Cosmetics offers a metallic green-black option in its Duochrome range.

Duochrome eyeshadow, in green black, Dh70, by MAC. Photo: MAC

And for something a little more substantial, Balenciaga has wrap-around sunglasses with twin Bs picked out in gold.

Gucci's Flora Gorgeous Jasmine fragrance comes in a pretty retro style bottle, decorated with florals on a ground of turquoise. Heavy with the sensual scent of grandiflorum jasmine, this is perfect for those who love the intoxicating scent of fresh evening jasmine.

Read More The 'crazy' ambitions of Lebanese accessories brand Foux

Jewellery fans will love the multi-coloured gemstone drop earrings by Dolce & Gabbana that are a melange of pretty pastel shades, while someone who prefers something a little more dainty should look for 18ct gold and gemstone stud earrings from Maria Tash.

Another way to wear jewellery is on shoes, such as the clear green kitten heels by Amina Muaddi. With its signature pyramid heel and dazzling buckle, these are perfect for stepping out.

Sneakerheads will love DSquared's multi-coloured trainer, which has an air-filled sole and comes in rust, mustard, lilac and pistachio colours. The new Bottega Veneta Pillow Sneaker, meanwhile, with its plumped sole, can be found in a vibrant shamrock green.

The new Bottega Veneta pillow sneaker. Photo: Bottega Veneta

Finally, an easy way to add a dash of green into anyone's wardrobe is via a bag, and this season there are plenty of options.

Stella McCartney's small Frayme puffy bag comes in a charming shade of pale mint, while the Loewe Puzzle bag can be found in a punchy forest green.

Scroll through the gallery above for more gifting options for Saudi National Day