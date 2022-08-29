100 cars driven by women parade through Abu Dhabi for Emirati Women's Day

A motorcade of 100 cars all driven by women in abayas paraded through Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday evening to mark Emirati Women's Day.

The second Abaya Rally, held to celebrate the "power of the abaya", concluded with a gala at Al Raha Beach Hotel. Thirty Emirati women achievers were honoured alongside 10 female officers from the Abu Dhabi Police force who were recognised for their security work.

Founded by Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak in 2015 to recognise Emirati women’s efforts and celebrate their accomplishments, Emirati Women's Day is observed every year with a different theme. This year, the theme is "Inspiring Reality; Sustainable Future".

Organised by Orbit Events and Promotions with the support of the Emirates Motorsports Organisation (EMSO), the Abaya Rally displayed the "Power of the Abaya" – embodying a proud tradition, a deeply respected culture, and the identity of women in the UAE. It concluded at the Al Raha Beach Hotel.

“As someone who has lived most of my life here in the UAE, I always wanted to create a concept that inspires, unites and celebrates the accomplishments of women in a fun and memorable way. We are overwhelmed with what Abaya Rally has evolved into," said Pragna Vaya, the managing director for Orbit Events and Promotions which organised the event along with Emirates Motorsports Organisation.

The event also featured a panel discussion, titled Empowering Women: Leadership, Vision and Empowering Change for a Sustainable Future. Speakers included engineers Suaad Al Shamsi and Walaa Al Shehhi, influencer Mona Sulaiman Tajaarbi and boxer Fahima Falaknaz.

Artist Ibanda Benzamin drew an NFT artwork live at the event, depicting two Emirati women wearing abayas in the colours of the UAE against the Abu Dhabi skyline.

Organisers of the event also put together the first ever Kandura Rally in July, which featured more than 100 supercars and muscle cars roaring their way into Dubai Digital Park. The event attracted plenty of big names in the motoring industry, as well as popular influencers such as Tony Keyrouz and YouTuber Rashed Belhasa, aka Money Kicks.

Scroll through the gallery below for pictures from the first Kandura Rally in Dubai: