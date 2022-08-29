Sheikha Fatima lauds Emirati women as 'icons of national achievements'

Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation, has praised Emirati women, calling them the “cornerstone” of the country's process of building and empowerment, and icons of its national achievements.

On the occasion of Emirati Women's Day on Sunday, Sheikha Fatima said that the model of women's empowerment established by Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father, had been reinforced and supported by the UAE's leadership.

Sheikh Fatima said her vision for women in the Emirates would continue to thrive and aim for global leadership under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed, asserting that the ambitions of Emirati women are “unlimited”.

The theme of this year's Emirati Women's Day has been “Inspiring Reality. Sustainable Future”.

Sheikha Fatima said Emirati women had always been a cornerstone of the country's present and future, and all relevant achievements were owed to their hard work.

“President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed has affirmed the leadership's responsibility to create a bright future for current and future generations, which is an inspiring message that motivates Emirati women to work harder to prepare future generations,” Sheikha Fatima told state news agency Wam.

She spoke of the pivotal role played by women in raising children to appropriately embody the country's vision of social development, as part of their responsibility to protect and raise children correctly, and reinforce their national identity.

Sheikha Fatima concluded with a message to all Emirati women — to look forward to the next 50 years, and to be proud of their accomplishments and build on them.

“Emirati women have proved they are worthy of their responsibilities and the leadership's trust and support.”

في يوم المرأة الاماراتية نحتفل بأم الإمارات وقدوة المرأة الإماراتية سمو الشيخة فاطمة بنت مبارك pic.twitter.com/Lnd2laiXMH — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 28, 2022

President Sheikh Mohamed also expressed his gratitude on Emirati Women's Day on Sunday and said the UAE's women were vital to the nation's path and had always played a crucial role in that journey.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, honoured women as well, in a video shared online.

“On Emirati Women's Day, we celebrate Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Emirates, and role model for Emirati women,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

He described them as “the soul and spirit of the country who have a bright future ahead”.