MyGolf Dubai opens in sprawling space offering world-famous courses, VIP bays and coaching

MyGolf Dubai, the largest indoor golf facility in the Middle East and North Africa, is now open at Dragon Mart 2.

Spanning 1,300 square metres, the space replicates realistic golfing experiences by being able to recreate almost 190 courses from around the world in International City, Dubai.

The facility can host more than 200 people with 14 simulators offering players a variety of immersive challenges.

MyGolf also aims to recreate the feel of a premium golf club, with six private bays, two open bays, two VIP suites named after Arnold Palmer and Rory McIlroy and an even more special suite named after Tiger Woods, winner of 15 majors.

The suites also offer three training studios with the latest equipment to help seasoned golfers refine their technique, while offering amateur golfers more personalised attention.

It is also equipped with technology that provides real-time shot statistics with 98 per cent accuracy, such as ball speed, angle of launch, left or right deviation and distance hit, improving their swinging or putting.

Read More 'Pasoori' sensations Ali Sethi and Shae Gill to headline Coke Studio Live in Dubai

Currently, there are two packages on offer: pay and play or a membership. Pay and play allows golfers to pick their own time and bay while the membership package offers more options.

There’s also a Golf Academy where interested golfers can learn more about the sport and train under coaches.

MyGolf Dubai is located at Dragon Mart 2, International City; Sunday to Thursdays, 10am to 10pm; Friday and Saturdays, 10am to midnight; more information at mygolfdubai.com

Scroll the gallery below to learn more about the story behind the Dubai Creek Golf clubhouse.