Dubai's latest escape room will be powered by VR

UAE residents searching for things to do in Dubai this summer will be pleased to learn Nakheel has just launched a sprawling new entertainment complex, housing an array of VR-powered escape rooms.

Set over 1,000 square metres in Dubai's Nakheel Mall, Game Over Escape Rooms and Board Game Cafe features 12 escape rooms, 11 VR-driven 'meta-escape rooms' and a cafe dedicated to board-games lovers.

Designed by professional film set designers and animators, Game Over Escape Rooms span a number of themes, ranging from the Alf Laylah Wa Laylah or 1001 Nights to Alice in Wonderland.

The escape room premise is simple — guests enter and must complete a series of riddles and puzzles to be freed. VR technology adds a new dimension of immersion, those behind the attraction say, while simultaneously offering thoughtful storylines to explore.

Mystery lovers will also be pleased to hear there is an Agatha Christie Orient Express room.

Each room has been designed with a different level of difficulty. For example, the Agatha Christie Orient Express gives players an hour to help famed detective Hercule Poirot solve a murder and is rated as "extreme" in difficulty level. Elsewhere, the Dracula room is marked "experienced", with participants locked up in Lord Vlad Tepes's Bran Castle.

Monopoly is one of 50 board games to play at Game Over Escape Rooms' cafe. Reuters

For those who simply enjoy old fashioned fun, the venue's cafe is home to more than 50 board games.

Nakheel Mall marks the 40th location for the Game Over Escape Rooms concept, with others in cities including Jeddah, Rome, Liverpool and Amsterdam.

The new attraction joins a host of other Nakheel Mall venues, including Vox Cinemas, trampoline park Trampo Extreme; FabyLand and the children’s playroom Bricobilandia.

On the second floor of Nakheel Mall, on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah, Game Over Escape Rooms and Board Game Cafe is open to anyone over the age of eight. scape rooms can accommodate groups of up to seven people. Prices start at Dh140, and visitors should book in advance at www.escapegameover.ae.

