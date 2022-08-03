Horror Cinema Room dials up the fear factor in immersive film screenings in Dubai

If scary films just don’t scare you enough, there’s a new way to watch them in Dubai that may just tip you over the edge.

The immersive Horror Cinema Room will be showing cult favourites from the genre, with plenty of surprises thrown in along the way.

Located at Horror Rooms by No Way Out at Indigo Sky on Sheikh Zayed Road, fans can watch four films: IT, Rings, Insidious and Insidious: Chapter 2.

The experience will start from the moment guests arrive at Horror Rooms, with a creepy check-in experience with the “receptionist”, who isn’t quite what he seems.

They will be then be seated in the intimate cinema, which has room for eight guests on four sofas and is decorated like a haunted house.

As the film plays, high-tech special effects, splashes and flashes will be incorporated to offer guests a multisensory experience. And, extra scares will be offered by professional actors, who will be waiting for the most tense moments.

“Horror Movie Room is a cinema experience with the feeling of being completely present as if you were in a horror yourself,” Horror Cinema’s website says. “We welcome you into the room, where you will feel the storyline down to the smallest detail. We're sure to make you shudder and feel the atmosphere to the fullest.”

Tickets start at Dh144 per person and films will be shown at various time slots throughout the day. More information and tickets are available at horrorrooms.ae