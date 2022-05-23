'Disney on Ice presents Mickey and Friends' is heading to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena

The family-friendly show will be performed in the capital in October

As part of 'Disney on Ice presents Mickey and Friends', Mickey Mouse is joined by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy in discovering his favorite memory of all time. Photo: Disney on Ice
Evelyn Lau
May 23, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

The stage show Disney on Ice is returning to Abu Dhabi.

This time the family-friendly event has been given a new spin, with a new show. It's called Disney on Ice presents Mickey and Friends and is set to be performed at Etihad Arena on Yas Island from October 12 to 16.

In the show, Mickey Mouse will be joined by his pals Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy on an adventure to discover his favourite memory of all time.

Using Mickey’s “Mouse Pad”, show hosts will encourage fans to be part of the action and help the group to venture though Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales.

Moana as part of 'Disney on Ice presents Mickey and Friends'. Photo: Disney on Ice

Moana as part of 'Disney on Ice presents Mickey and Friends'. Photo: Disney on Ice

More familiar Disney faces will also make an appearance during the journey, including Moana, Frozen's Anna and Elsa, Finding Nemo's Dory and more.

The show runs for typically an hour and a half to two hours, with a 15 to 20-minute intermission.

Tickets are on sale now, with an early-bird special of 10 per cent off until July 1.

Other events at Etihad Arena

It’s also just been announced that British comedian Jimmy Carr will be coming to Abu Dhabi to perform a show in 2023. As part of his Terribly Funny 2.0 World Tour, he is heading to Etihad Arena for a one-off performance on January 7.

Read More
Maroon 5 review: Abu Dhabi show was a testament to the band's staying power

Carr, 49, is known for his near-the-knuckle one-liners delivered in a deadpan manner, helping him to win over fans around the world. “Hello UAE!” Carr said in a statement. “I can't wait to return to see you all at the Etihad Arena in January. Grab your tickets and I will see you all there.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Updated: May 23, 2022, 11:09 AM
Etihad ArenaOn StageDisneyFamily
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article 'Disney on Ice presents Mickey and Friends' is heading to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena
An image that illustrates this article Metacon in Dubai to showcase the metaverse in the physical world
An image that illustrates this article Dubai Miracle Garden to close for summer on May 31Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Dubai's Global Village to close its doors for the summer this weekendStory gallery icon