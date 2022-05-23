'Disney on Ice presents Mickey and Friends' is heading to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena

The stage show Disney on Ice is returning to Abu Dhabi.

This time the family-friendly event has been given a new spin, with a new show. It's called Disney on Ice presents Mickey and Friends and is set to be performed at Etihad Arena on Yas Island from October 12 to 16.

In the show, Mickey Mouse will be joined by his pals Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy on an adventure to discover his favourite memory of all time.

Using Mickey’s “Mouse Pad”, show hosts will encourage fans to be part of the action and help the group to venture though Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales.

Moana as part of 'Disney on Ice presents Mickey and Friends'. Photo: Disney on Ice

More familiar Disney faces will also make an appearance during the journey, including Moana, Frozen's Anna and Elsa, Finding Nemo's Dory and more.

The show runs for typically an hour and a half to two hours, with a 15 to 20-minute intermission.

Tickets are on sale now, with an early-bird special of 10 per cent off until July 1.

Other events at Etihad Arena

It’s also just been announced that British comedian Jimmy Carr will be coming to Abu Dhabi to perform a show in 2023. As part of his Terribly Funny 2.0 World Tour, he is heading to Etihad Arena for a one-off performance on January 7.

Carr, 49, is known for his near-the-knuckle one-liners delivered in a deadpan manner, helping him to win over fans around the world. “Hello UAE!” Carr said in a statement. “I can't wait to return to see you all at the Etihad Arena in January. Grab your tickets and I will see you all there.”

Tickets are on sale now.