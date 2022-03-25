Seven things to do during the last weekend of Expo 2020 Dubai

If you are one of the thousands expected to make their way to Expo 2020 Dubai over the next few days to enjoy the world fair's final weekend, there are plenty of events to look forward to.

From performances by top US RnB acts to some of the biggest singers from the Philippines, expect a huge weekend of music at the site's Jubilee Stage.

Elsewhere, there are family activities and the final Expo Run taking place.

Here are seven events not to miss.

Friday

Catch a set from Urbandub

The Filipino rock back will take to the Jubilee Stage at 6.30pm to perform a set of their hits, including The Fight is Over, Evidence, and The First of Summer.

Founded in 2000, the band, consisting of Gabby Alipe, John Dinopol, Lalay Lim, and JanJan Mendoza, were one of the Philippines’s first indie rock success stories.

Watch Jason Derulo perform

While the US RnB star makes regular UAE visits for club shows, this is a rare chance to see Jason Derulo as part of a large concert.

Performing at the Jubilee Stage from 9.30pm on Friday, expect a greatest hits set including chart-toppers Wiggle, Talk Dirty and In My Head.

Saturday

Get fit by joining the Expo Run

Take part in the last Expo Run. Getty Images

Experience the enormity of the Expo site with the final Expo Run on Saturday.

It takes place from 6am to 10am, when participants will be able to embark on a final lap of the site, as well as receive three Expo 2020 passes for that day, F&B discounts, custom-made T-shirts, plus a medal and a drawstring bag.

Sing along to theatre classics with Rachelle Ann Go

Filipina singer and music theatre actress Rachelle Ann Go will perform at the Jubilee Stage on Saturday at 9pm, showcasing her impressive vocals with a string of her biggest hits as well as some well-known theatre classics.

Go has starred in shows including Hamilton in London’s West End, as well as Miss Saigon and Les Miserables.

See Rico Blanco perform

Filipino singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer Rico Blanco will play a late-night show on the Jubilee Stage at 11pm on Saturday, performing hits such as Antukin and 214.

Blanco is one of the biggest musicians to come from the Philippines, founding the rock band Rivermaya, before going solo in 2008.

Sunday

Experience Children’s Day at the Poland Pavilion

The Poland Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Expo 2020 Dubai

Located in the Mobility District, the pavilion is dedicating March 27 to children with activities ranging from 3D-printing and playing musical instruments to coding and robot racing. The fun will take place from 10am until 6pm.

Catch a performance by RnB star Ne-Yo

Chart-topping RnB star Ne-Yo will round off Expo’s final weekend with a performance on the Jubilee Stage at 9.30pm on Sunday. Expect hits such as So Sick, One in a Million, and Miss Independent from the Grammy-winning US artist, who is known for putting on a show.

