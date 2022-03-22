Seven must-have souvenirs to remember Expo 2020 Dubai

With Expo 2020 Dubai’s six-month run drawing to a close, many will be planning last-minute trips to make the most of the world’s fair while they still can.

And for those wanting to keep the memory of Expo 2020 Dubai for years to come, it’s a good time to pick up a souvenir.

From classic gift-shop items to more inventive keepsakes, Expo 2020 Dubai has a range of themed souvenirs to suit all ages and budgets.

If you are looking for some inspiration ahead of your final trips, here are some of the best souvenirs on offer.

Expo 2020 Dubai Monopoly

The Expo 2020 Dubai Monopoly board game is on offer for Dh299. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

What better way to remember the Expo 2020 site and everything it had to offer than reliving it every time you play a game of Monopoly.

The official Expo 2020 Dubai edition of the beloved family game launched last week at Expo’s official gift shops, causing queues to form outside.

Players can "buy" and "sell" pavilions, sites and attractions at Expo 2020 Dubai, and the UAE Pavilion is the most exclusive property on the board. Other prime locations include the Dubai Exhibition Centre and thematic pavilions.

The board is available to buy for Dh299 ($81) at the official stores across Expo 2020 Dubai until March 31.

Expo gold logo pin

Expo's 14-carat gold logo pin — priced at Dh149 — has been proving another popular souvenir among visitors.

The round pin, featuring Expo 2020’s logo, also comes in silver, and can be purchased at the world’s fair’s official gift shops, as well as via Amazon.ae.

Expo Yellow Passport

One million Expo 2020 passports have been sold since October 1. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

Many visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai will have already picked up their yellow passport, which has become the most popular souvenir on offer, with sales crossing the one-million mark.

The 50-page passport, which sells for Dh20, allows visitors to collect stamps at each of the pavilions they visit.

Expo 2020 passports come with watermarked pictures on each page and a unique code number, as well and space for personal details and a passport-sized picture.

Vintage Expo 2020 posters

For a permanent Expo 2020 keepsake that can be displayed with pride in your home, a range of vintage posters have been created, featuring different scenes from the World’s Fair, including Al Wasl Plaza and various pavilions.

The limited-edition fine art prints can be purchased online or at the official Expo 2020 gift shops, costing Dh550.

Your very own Opti

A visitor interacts with Opti the robot at the Mobility District, Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

Opti, the child-sized orange artificial intelligence-powered robots that greet, guide and entertain visitors, has become a mascot of Expo 2020, and there are plenty of Opti-themed gifts to take home from the world’s fair.

From toys and key chains, to jumpers, magnetic pins and hats, visitors will find plenty of Opti merchandise at Expo 2020’s official souvenir shops.

And for real Opti fans, you can even buy a miniature version of the robot for Dh1,499. The 35-centimetre-high robot can see, hear, sense and remember you. It will also hold conversations on a million topics and themes.

Expo 2020 fragrance

For those who want to remember everything about Expo 2020, including the sights, sounds and smells, the official Expo 2020 Al Wasl Fragrance is available to purchase. The limited-edition Al Wasl fragrance is described as traditionally Arabic, and is unisex.

Sold in a 50ml sleek gold bottle, featuring the Expo 2020 logo, the fragrance can be bought on site or online, retailing for Dh585.

Coffee table books

Luxury book publisher Assouline has partnered with Expo 2020 Dubai to create a trio of coffee table books that pay homage to each of the site’s three districts. Featuring stunning photography and background information about creating the districts and happenings during the six months of Expo, the books retail for Dh750 each, and are available to purchase on-site, online, and in Assouline’s Dubai Mall store.

