How to get your wish beamed on to Burj Khalifa in Dubai on New Year's Eve

We’re all making wishes for how we want the new year to go. And if you really want to drive home a point or make a big statement, how about having it broadcast on Burj Khalifa this New Year’s Eve?

The world’s tallest building has brought back its successful initiative, allowing people to broadcast their wish directly on to the building.

The way it works is quite similar to previous years: all people have to do is head over to Burj Khalifa’s Instagram, Facebook or Twitter accounts and leave their wish there in the comment section with the hashtag #EmaarNYE22.

There is one restriction: messages have to be limited to 35 characters.

If your message gets selected, it will be one of many to be projected on the world’s tallest building on Friday.

It’s not restricted by language, either, as messages have been broadcasted in different languages, from Arabic to Spanish, in the past.

Many have already taken to social media to post their wishes, from “world peace” to hopes that “everyone is happy and healthy”.

This year, Burj Khalifa is putting together a dazzling show called the Eve of Wonders at the stroke of midnight, which celebrates the UAE’s 50th birthday as well as the new year.

Visitors can expect spectacular pyrotechnics and light shows, as well as a new laser feature that’s making its debut at The Dubai Fountain in sync with Burj Khalifa's programme.

Crowd control comes by way of the U By Emaar app. Visitors who want to head to Downtown Dubai on the big night can log on to the app and complete the pre-registration process after which they will receive individual QR codes that can be used to access all Downtown Dubai locations on New Year's Eve.