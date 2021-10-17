O Beach Dubai announces it will no longer open at Palm West Beach

Famous Ibiza beach club O Beach has announced it will no longer be opening on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

A Dubai outpost of the famous party spot had been in the works for some time, and earlier this year, the O Beach Group announced plans to open on Palm West Beach in the autumn, along with some artist’s impressions of what the club would look like.

However, it has now been revealed that the project came to a “standstill” over “various contributing factors”, and the venue will no longer open in that location.

“The forthcoming statement has not been an easy decision for us at the O Beach Group as a lot of love, dedication and hard work went into trying to make our O Beach Dubai dream happen this year for everyone involved, not only for our own business aspirations of brand expansion into other territories and regions, but also for our incredibly loyal fan base throughout the world who continue to support us,” O Beach Dubai said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“Therefore it leaves us sad to announce that the O Beach Dubai project on the Palm Jumeirah will unfortunately not be continuing with the outlined development project that we have been working on with a view to open in autumn 2021.

“The project came to a standstill due to various contributing factors which were out of our hands and therefore we came to a mutual and friendly agreement with the property developer that the project was no longer feasible and therefore will not go ahead on Palm West Beach.”

However, fans of O Beach will be pleased to hear that it is not the end of the company's plans for the UAE.

“Due to the huge interest and demand, the O Beach group are still progressing with other options to ensure a UAE venue does come to fruition albeit at a later date than anticipated,” the statement concluded.

O Beach Ibiza, formerly Ocean Beach Ibiza, is one of the White Isle’s most famous spots, known for its lively day parties in popular tourist spot San Antonio.

The club's daily entertainment shows include acrobatics, live saxophonists, DJs and dancers, with brands including Hedkandi, Kisstory and HotBed hosting regular events there.

The club is owned by Wayne Lineker, brother of former football star Gary Lineker, and is a favourite with celebrities and influencers.