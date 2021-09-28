7 new nightlife venues coming to Dubai: from a floating club to a Beirut hotspot

Dubai’s nightlife scene is slowly but surely waking up after a pandemic-induced hibernation, and there are plenty of exciting new players about to burst on to the scene.

From established imports to quirky venues, the rest of 2021 is set to bring many new openings, each offering a fresh and lively vibe for Dubai partygoers.

Here are a few to get excited about …

Float Dubai

Float Dubai will open on the top deck of the 'QE2' in October. The National

Dubai’s QE2 is set to become home to the world’s largest floating nightclub in October, when Float Dubai opens on the famous ship’s top deck. Float Dubai will open initially as a 1,000-person capacity open-air club, with a lounge on the deck below to follow shortly afterwards.

Open Thursday to Saturday, the club will showcase a roster of local and international DJs, as well as hosting a live entertainment programme.

The venue will embody the spirit of the historic QE2, docked at Port Rashid, and will also look to the future with the latest technologies for what promises to be an “experience guests will not forget”.

Soho Garden

Soho Garden will open a venue on Palm Jumeirah this winter. Photo: Soho Garden

Soho Garden will be opening its second Dubai venue on Palm Jumeirah later this year. The popular Meydan nightlife spot, which has hosted performances from the likes of Jason Derulo, Carl Cox and Peggy Gou, will open on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall, and will consist of indoor and outdoor spaces, promising to be a clubbing, lounging and dining venue all in one.

While an exact date for the opening is yet to be announced, Soho Garden is slated to open this Winter.

B018

Dubai’s B018 The Sequel will feature two rooms – the main space and a smaller, tropical-themed cocktail bar. Photo: B018

A slice of the Beirut’s after-dark scene will be coming to Dubai Marina this week, as legendary club B018 prepares to open its doors at Media One Hotel on Thursday.

The UAE outpost will be made up of two contrasting spaces: the first, a tropical-themed cocktail bar; the second, an industrial-themed main room that mimics the feel and spirit of the Beirut original.

It will host weekly events, including ladies’ nights and 80s nights, as well as a flagship event every Friday.

O Beach

O Beach Dubai will open at Palm West Beach later this year. Photo: O Beach Dubai

Ibiza’s famous O Beach is set to open at Dubai’s Palm West Beach this autumn.

The celebrity favourite has been one of Ibiza’s most famous party spots since it opened in 2012, and visitors can expect the same lively vibes from the Dubai venue, with DJs, daily performances and circus stunts taking place over the club’s sprawling 600-square-metre pool.

The club will offer pool loungers, day beds and beach cabanas, as well as four bars and a Mediterranean restaurant, offering indoor and outdoor seating.

While an exact date for the beach club is yet to be revealed, it is expected to open within the next few weeks.

Nova

Nova, a chic new restaurant and lounge, has opened its doors at Address Dubai Marina, promising to mix fine dining with late night entertainment. The 170-cover venue is centered around a stage, which will play host to live musicians, performers and aerialists.

There’s also a terrace overlooking the Dubai Marina skyline, to enjoy during the cooler months. Nova will also host weekly ladies’ nights and a brunch is set to be announced shortly.

Ula

Slated to open in October at Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, Ula is a Mediterranean style beach-club that will offer chic vibes and stunning views over the Palm and Marina skylines. Brought by the team behind Dubai’s popular Asia Asia, Koyo and STK venues, expect a lively atmosphere, Instagrammable decor and a great menu.

February 30

Another import from Lebanon is set to open on Dubai’s rapidly expanding Palm West Beach this winter. February 30, named after “the date that never was”, the beach club and dining venue is known for its Mad Hatter’s tea parties and surrealist theme, as well as its line-up of up and coming DJs and chic vibe.

While a date is yet to be announced, it is expected to open this winter.

