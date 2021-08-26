Global Village season 26: Iraq to join line-up of pavilions in October

As Global Village prepares to open, organisers of the popular family attraction have announced that there will be 26 pavilions for the 26th season.

These will represent 80 global cultures with a notable new addition – the Iraq Pavilion, which organisers say will allow "guests to enjoy some of the rich culture this beautiful country has to offer".

Sticking to a numerical theme, Global Village is set to open its doors on October 26.

Dubai's Global Village is opening for its 26th season on October 26. Photo: Global Village

The cultural destination will return with many of the culinary, shopping and entertainment attractions visitors will be familiar with. Every year, the park attracts millions of visitors – in the 2019 to 2021 season, which was cut short owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, it attracted more than seven million guests, according to Global Village chief executive Bader Anwahi.

This year, the 26 pavilions will represent: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, the Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Iraq, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen and Russia.

Al Sana'a pavilion will also return, along with the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, both of which give opportunities to Emirati entrepreneurs to sell produce.

Guests are encouraged to download the Global Village app to help them navigate the various pavilions, attractions and food stalls.

Global Village will open on Tuesday, October 26, and will operate for 167 days, until Sunday, April 10.

Last season, the event celebrated its silver jubilee by breaking 25 Guinness World Records.

Some of the records broken included: the longest line of mandi and largest display of mandi (after which it donated 4,880 mandi meals to charity); the largest mosaic, which read "100,000,000 meals" and used 2,500 lanterns; the most nationalities on a theme park ride; the largest pin badge word, celebrating International Happiness Day; and the world's largest ticket.

It celebrated its silver jubilee season finale by teaming up with Skydive Dubai to break the Guinness World Record for highest altitude firework display, with 20 skydivers jumping from a height of more than 4,900 metres, lighting up the skies with 78 fireworks – a representation of the 78 cultures that were present during Global Village's 25th season.

VIP ticket packs will be available to pre-book from Saturday, September 4. More information is available at globalvillage.ae

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

Buy farm-fresh food The UAE is stepping up its game when it comes to platforms for local farms to show off and sell their produce. In Dubai, visit Emirati Farmers Souq at The Pointe every Saturday from 8am to 2pm, which has produce from Al Ammar Farm, Omar Al Katri Farm, Hikarivege Vegetables, Rashed Farms and Al Khaleej Honey Trading, among others. In Sharjah, the Aljada residential community will launch a new outdoor farmers’ market every Friday starting this weekend. Manbat will be held from 3pm to 8pm, and will host 30 farmers, local home-grown entrepreneurs and food stalls from the teams behind Badia Farms; Emirates Hydroponics Farms; Modern Organic Farm; Revolution Real; Astraea Farms; and Al Khaleej Food. In Abu Dhabi, order farm produce from Food Crowd, an online grocery platform that supplies fresh and organic ingredients directly from farms such as Emirates Bio Farm, TFC, Armela Farms and mother company Al Dahra.

