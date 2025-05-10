Putting the Lexus LX700h to the test in the UAE desert. Photo: Gautam Sharma
Putting the Lexus LX700h to the test in the UAE desert. Photo: Gautam Sharma

Lifestyle

Motoring

Lexus LX700h road test: opulent and capable but new model lacks the X-factor

Hybrid SUV is a comfortable drive on UAE's rocky and sandy terrain

Gautam Sharma

May 10, 2025