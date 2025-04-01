The Lotus Emeya will not have difficulty beating an electric scooter in a drag race. Photo: Lotus
The Lotus Emeya will not have difficulty beating an electric scooter in a drag race. Photo: Lotus

Lifestyle

Motoring

Lotus Emeya test drive: Subtle grand tourer with blistering performance

Manufacturer’s second non-fossil-fuel-powered offering is a supercar that can be used every day

Simon Wilgress-Pipe
Simon Wilgress-Pipe

April 01, 2025