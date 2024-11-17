Rock, sand, action: Motoring community gets together in Sharjah for third International Off-Road Day

The camaraderie was noticeable at the third <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2024/01/05/offroad-zone-hosts-international-off-road-day-in-pictures/" target="_blank">International Off-Road Day</a>, especially during high-octane moments as modded Jeeps braved lofty obstacles at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/xquarry-the-uae-s-first-off-road-and-adventure-park-is-opening-in-sharjah-1.1156765" target="_blank">X Quarry Off-Road Park</a> in Sharjah’s <a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=Mleiha+thenationalnews&client=safari&sca_esv=af6276823c0168ff&rls=en&sxsrf=ADLYWIKQyUHu1SGS0_1JhtoOLk2wBCkqhQ%3A1731834442021&ei=SrI5Z-Nc0Ins1g-ExtH4Dw&ved=0ahUKEwjjqeeFguOJAxXQBNsEHQRjFP8Q4dUDCA8&uact=5&oq=Mleiha+thenationalnews&gs_lp=Egxnd3Mtd2l6LXNlcnAiFk1sZWloYSB0aGVuYXRpb25hbG5ld3NIywFQAFgAcAB4AJABAJgBAKABAKoBALgBA8gBAPgBAvgBAZgCAKACAJgDAJIHAKAHAA&sclient=gws-wiz-serp" target="_blank">Mleiha</a> region. The event, which took place on Sunday, was organised by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/04/14/photo-essay-souped-up-styled-up-jeeps-in-the-uae/" target="_blank">Off-Road Zone</a>, a Dubai company that specialises in Jeep and off-road vehicles. More than 200 adventurers took part, most of whom are active members of the Off-Road Zone community. The third International Off-Road Day required participants to convene at the registration point, where they were divided into teams. Some warmed up in the surrounding dunes, flexing and slackening the suspensions of their cars in preparation for the more rigorous terrain of the park. In the second phase, the off-roaders tested their mettle against the obstacle course at X-Quarry Adventure Park, overcoming hurdles of rock, sand and water. Yet, even during the most intense stretches, the team spirit was palpable, as off-roaders helped each other traverse the obstacles safely. “Once again, we succeeded in presenting a remarkable festival of challenges and joy on International Off-Road Day,” Hakob Harutyunyan, chief executive of Off-Road Zone, said. “My heartfelt thanks and appreciation go to everyone who joined us. Your enthusiasm, respect for nature, and love for the desert and the UAE shone throughout the event.” Top performers were honoured at the tail-end of the half-day event. The ceremony concluded amid a festive atmosphere of music and food. Harutyunyan said the success of the event meant that it would definitely be returning next year. “This is not a goodbye, but a promise. We look forward to welcoming you to the fourth International Off-Road Day, with even more excitement and adventures to come.” International Off-Road Day was established in 2022, and has been taking place at X Quarry Off-Road Park ever year since. The event primarily caters to the Off-Road Zone community, which comprises more than 800 members across the UAE.