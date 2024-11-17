Off-roaders tested their mettle against the obstacle coarse at the X-Quarry Adventure Park, overcoming hurdles of rock, sand and water. All Photos: Pawan Singh / The National

Lifestyle

Motoring

Rock, sand, action: Motoring community gets together in Sharjah for third International Off-Road Day

The event took place on Sunday at X Quarry Off-Road Park

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

November 17, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender