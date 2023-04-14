Photo essay: Souped-up, styled-up Jeeps in the UAE

The number of drivers keen to rev up their rides with upgrades and modifications is growing.

Figures from the Maximize Market Research agency suggest the amount spent on vehicle enhancements will increase by nearly 3.5 per cent a year until the turn of the decade.

The Middle East will not be bucking this trend, if the experiences of UAE Jeep specialist Offroad-Zone are anything to go by.

Company manager Hakob Harutyunyan says demand for the company's services has almost doubled in the past three years and he he can foresee no let-up in demand.

Offroad-Zone provides a range of Jeep modifications, geared to providing souped-up performance as well as personalised stylings, inside and out.

Most of the work the company's mechanics carry out is on Wranglers. Customers can choose two stages of upgrade, each of which takes about a day to complete.

Engine tuning in partnership with exhaust and air intake improvements will lead to superior performance, but modifiers keen on getting involved in extreme off-roading often opt for a suspension lift, which raises the vehicle higher off the ground.

The extra clearance allows mechanics to fit larger, chunkier tyres, which give drivers a greater chance of getting through the roughest terrain unscathed.