Dubai's Kandura Rally revs up the UAE motoring community

The UAE’s vibrant motoring scene revved in celebration at the second Kandura Rally.

Held at the Dubai Autodrome on Friday, the event featured more than 200 cars and motorcycles, many of them customised in creative ways.

Some of the cars displayed included a Camaro, which was inspired by American basketballer LeBron James.

Car owners also took cues from blockbuster films and computer games, with an Avatar-themed Mustang GT, a Jeep Gladiator with Call of Duty visuals and a Joker-inspired Dodge SRT.

The rally also featured competitions with cash prizes totalling Dh35,000. Some of the categories included best sports car, sports bike, touring bike, sound system and body kit, as well as loudest exhaust.

Best 4x4 OffRoad winner at Dubai's Kandura Rally. All photos: Kandura Rally

All entries were assessed by a panel of UAE and regional motor professionals, including Emirati race car driver Ghaith Al Falasi and motorcycle builder Karim El Tawil.

One of the winners was Tony Keyrouz, who broke out his latest wheels. “Another win. Another trophy. I am delighted to have won the Best Offroad 4x4 Category, with the one-off Jeep Gladiator Delta 1 with the Call of Duty military theme making its first appearance,” he said.

The Kandura Rally also featured a Roll Racing event, in which drivers competed in head-to-head drag racing competitions.

“The motoring community has overwhelmed us with their support, making the event possible. This gathering truly embodies Dubai's passion for cars, style and extravagance,” said Pragna Vaya, managing director from Orbit Events, the company behind the Kandura Rally. “The rally captured the spirit of the UAE's thriving car culture.”

The previous Kandura Rally took place last July at Dubai Digital Park, with more than 200 cars taking part.

