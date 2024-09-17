The Kia EV6 GT is a decidedly pristine yet snazzy crossover. All photos: Kia

Kia EV6 GT review: Agile, innovative and good for 500km on a full charge

Latest model can travel 100km after being charged for fewer than five minutes

Simon Wilgress-Pipe
September 17, 2024

