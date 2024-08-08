Nissan Patrol 2025: First teaser images revealed

Nissan has released teaser images of the 2025 Nissan <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2023/02/15/nissan-patrol-nismo-2023-powerhouse-suv-unveiled-as-gulf-exclusive/" target="_blank">Patrol</a> ahead of the car’s official reveal next month. The covers will come off the latest version of one of the Middle East’s most-beloved SUVs on September 3 at a gala event in Abu Dhabi. As is usual with manufacturers when they release visuals of this kind, the details are indistinct. However, viewers can clearly make out the new Patrol will have a broadly similar shape to the car's most recent incarnations. Nissan also says the 2025 vehicle will blend “heritage with cutting-edge innovation”. In a further bid to engender interest in the new Patrol – if such a thing were needed in this region – Nissan has launched a six-part series titled <i>Feel Patrol, </i>which celebrates the vehicle’s long history and gives a few further glimpses at what we can expect next month. The shows are hosted by company executives, with the Middle East being the focus of one episode. Thierry Sabbagh, Nissan’s divisional vice president for the region, acknowledged the impact of the car and revealed why the brand liked the idea of a series dedicated to it. “We wanted to not only celebrate the Patrol’s remarkable heritage and highlight the passion and dedication behind delivering a world-class product, but also provide an exclusive preview of the all-new Patrol as we gear up for its global debut,” he said. The car has come a long way in its 70-year history, emerging from a rough-and-ready off-roader into a rather more comfortable premium SUV. A look at the early versions makes you realise comfort wasn’t high on the agenda when the vehicle first appeared. Nissan has released <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2023/02/15/nissan-patrol-nismo-2023-powerhouse-suv-unveiled-as-gulf-exclusive/" target="_blank">upgrades of the Patrol</a> in recent years, including its hardcore <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/04/03/nissan-patrol-super-safari-al-ostoura/" target="_blank">Super Safari</a> version, but the manufacturer says the reveal next month marks the launch of a completely new automotive behemoth.