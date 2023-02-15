Nissan Patrol Nismo 2023: Powerhouse SUV unveiled as Gulf exclusive

Nissan has revealed the 2023 version of its ultimate Patrol, the Nismo.

The carmaker says the new arrival, which has been exclusively designed for customers in the Gulf, is the most powerful and connected of the breed yet.

Like the launch of the standard vehicle earlier this year, this latest Patrol Nismo has largely undergone a technological upgrade, but Nissan has introduced some subtle improvements to significantly up the ante on the previous package.

The manufacturer’s recently introduced digital platform spearheads the main technical innovation.

The system, known as NissanConnect, is controlled via an app that gives users access to a range of new features.

Remote locking and unlocking is now possible, as is starting the engine to cool the cabin ahead of departure. There are also customisable smart alerts for speed and location.

Under the bonnet, the Patrol Nismo remains a behemoth, being powered by a V8 engine that has been tuned up by Nissan’s Takumi craftsmen, a group of five master builders who hand-build the manufacturer’s GT-R engines.

The powertrain produces 428 horsepower and 560Nm of torque.

Inside, the Patrol Nismo has quilted stitching and a black Alcantara steering wheel, while red striping and carbon-fibre inserts give a feeling of sportiness.

The new centre cluster features a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, as well as an ergonomically designed intelligent driving dial.

The cabin also has a 13-speaker Bose sound system, but, for those after a quieter experience, improved noise reduction also gives the driver and passengers a more serene ride.

A new shock absorber setup is in place, which is easy to see as it comes in a yellow colour.

There is an extra side duct in the front bumper and an upgraded roof spoiler, while lighter, 22-inch, two-tone aluminum wheels allow for a smoother ride experience.

The new Nismo Patrol is available for order now, with prices starting at Dh395,000.