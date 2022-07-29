Nissan Patrol Super Safari review: the best of both worlds

Since its resurrection in 2017, the Nissan Patrol Super Safari has continued to dominate as the region’s favourite off-road vehicle. The Japanese manufacturer bowed to popular demand and brought the wilder Nissan Patrol back into production, and tweaked and tuned every new version for the better.

The 2022 Nissan Patrol Super Safari follows the trend. For starters, it sits slightly higher than its predecessors. This not only gives you a better view of what’s ahead, but also creates more clearance underneath the car to comfortably deal with extremely uneven terrain. Or an extra-large speed bump.

The specs Engine: 6-cylinder, 4.8-litre

Transmission: 5-speed automatic and manual

Power: 280 brake horsepower

Torque: 451Nm

Price: from Dh153,00

On sale: now

Nissan has also introduced cruise control, anti-lock brakes, smart tyre-pressure monitoring and a number of other driving aids that make for a more comfortable ride. It’s now available in either a 5-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The result is that the 2022 Nissan Patrol Super Safari feels more at home than ever when you’re driving it on asphalt. We were fairly surprised just how smooth the drive was and the silence in the cabin as the 4.8-litre, 280bhp V6 engine roared away was impressive.

Choose between cloth, leather and PVC upholstery. Photo: Nissan

Now, if you just read that paragraph above and are worried that the Super Safari has been declawed, fear not — it’s equally as fun off the road as it is on it. There’s not much (if anything) that the robust suspension and new telescopic shock absorbers can’t handle. You feel more in control than ever thanks to the intelligent system that manages engine speed when under or oversteering. When we took it for a gentle spin off-road it instantly felt safely at home. The temptation to plant our foot and bounce over every hill in sight was palpable. This one lives for rough terrain.

Nissan has been very clever with its 2022 Patrol Super Safari. While improving the driving experience for thrill-seekers it has introduced the safety and comfort features found in the more luxurious Nissan Patrol, which will appeal to drivers. You can choose between cloth, leather or PVC upholstery for inside the cavernous cabin, with each seat providing comfy and ample space. And we love the straightforward nature of the Bluetooth connection that hooks your phone up to the in-car entertainment system easily.

Yes, it’s more of an everyday SUV now. You can use it for doing the school run, transporting friends and family or nipping out to do the grocery shopping. But it’s also ready to be loaded up with camping equipment, shovels and recovery sand boards at a moment’s notice for an off-road adventure.

Nissan’s evolution of the Super Safari has so far been well balanced. And this 2022 version delivers its most complete version yet. There’s no need to rip up the rule book when it comes to improvements, and by focusing on functionality and interior comfort upgrades, the Super Safari will live on for a long time.