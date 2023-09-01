Rugged Honda Pilot SUV goes on sale in the UAE

The new Honda Pilot, the manufacturer’s largest and most powerful SUV, is now on sale in the UAE.

The 2023 version, which arrives two decades ago after the first, has been completely reimagined and offers more rugged looks allied to upgrades in its off-road capabilities.

The boxy design, which Honda terms “tough and aspirational”, comes with a reworked front grille, flared fenders and an extended bonnet.

Power comes from a 3.5-litre V6 engine that can produce 285 and 355Nm of torque.

This puts the Pilot in the mid-size SUV range, rubbing metaphorical metallic shoulders with the likes of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Kia Telluride and Ford Explorer.

There is ample space inside the new Pilot as well, for both passenger and cargo volume.

Kit inside the cabin includes a nine-inch touchscreen and the brand’s Sensing suite of driver assistance tech.

Improvements have been made to the composition of the body and how weight is distributed as well, which should improve the quality of the ride and handling.

The Pilot also now has a fully independent suspension system that will be useful should the going get rough.

While the seven drive modes should cover any terrain, all-wheel drive is an additional feature – it doesn’t come as standard.

The vehicle is available in three sophisticated trim lines, EX, Sport and EX-L.

The Honda Pilot is in UAE showrooms now, with prices starting at Dh174,900.