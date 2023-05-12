Etihad Arena transformed into truck playground ahead of Monster Jam mayhem

Taking place on Saturday and Sunday, Monster Jam will feature competitions and a pit party.

The 5,500-kilogram vehicles, and their highly-trained drivers, will go head-to-head in contests testing speed and skill, such as traditional racing, two-wheel skills showdown and freestyle competitions. And on Friday, they took to the arena grounds as part of their preparations.

Monster Jam is taking place at Etihad Arena this weekend. All photos: Victor Besa / The National

Originating in the US, Monster Jam is famous for its exhilarating driving displays. Launched in 1992, it has since gripped both motorsport athletes and fans. The Abu Dhabi shows are a major Middle East comeback for the series, which were last held in the country in 2013.

A total of six monster trucks are taking part this weekend, including Grave Digger, one of the oldest of the bunch, alongside the pickup-style vehicles Blue Thunder and El Toro Loco.

The colourful 4x4s are a permanent fixture on the Monster Jam line up, but the drivers often change. A mix of rookie and veteran athletes, who have mastered the required physical and mental strength, will take to the arena this weekend. Drivers Matt Cody and Chelsea VanCleave spoke to The National ahead of the event.

“We all like to share tips and tricks to help each other out while competing. We walk the track together and check out the driving surface to get a real feel of it before we perform,” said VanCleave, as she shared a glimpse of how Monster Jam drivers typically prepare.

The Megalodon. Photo: Monster Jam

The Megalodon, one of the trucks participating at the event, was test driven at the Yas Marina Circuit on Friday. Its design inspired by prehistoric sharks, incorporating fins and razor-sharp teeth.

The quirky truck was introduced in 2016 and has since been a crowd favourite. Monster Jam says the vehicle is popular during pit parties, where fans can get an up-close look at the bulky machines.

Monster Jam is taking place on Saturday and Sunday; from 1pm; tickets from Dh240; Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net