Retro-style Hurtan Grand Albaycin tears into Gulf, priced Dh599,000

The Hurtan Grand Albaycin has finally made landfall in the Middle East, more than a year after the wild-styled vehicle was first unveiled to the world in 2021.

The new arrival, unveiled in Dubai, is the brand’s flagship vehicle and it is a mass of over-the-top, but strangely pleasing big curves and chrome accents.

As such, if standing out on the roads is something you’re after, the Grand Albaycin is certainly worthy of your attention.

It isn’t the only vehicle on the road today that aims to evoke a sense of nostalgia, but it makes most of the others seem tame by comparison.

Hurtan, a Spanish company that has been in business for 30 years, has a history of making vehicles that take inspiration from classic cars while incorporating enough modern technology to ensure they're actually useable in a contemporary setting.

The Grand Albaycin is no different in this regard, with design cues from 1950s and 1960s vehicles being there for all to see.

It is a modified and rebuilt version of Mazda’s MX-5, a lightweight sporty number that has been popular on the world’s roads since it was first introduced in 1989.

The Grand Albaycin is powered by a two-litre turbocharged engine that will produce 184 horsepower and 205Nm of torque, which should be plenty in a car of this size.

The sporty theme continues inside, with the cabin being decked out in neatly stitched leather and shiny wood.

Conversely, if we're looking at what's in here that nods to the modern, there is a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control and a high-end audio setup.

If you’re wondering about the name, the Albaycin was named after a neighbourhood in the old Moorish quarter in Granada, Spain, and Hurtan says the car’s design has been inspired by the cultural heritage and architecture in that area.

Hurtan is taking orders for the Grand Albaycin in the UAE now, but, despite it being a retro vehicle, don't expect an old-fashioned price ― the cars start at Dh599,000.