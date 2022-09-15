Rare Jeff Koons-designed M850i on display at BMW Abu Dhabi

BMW Abu Dhabi has taken delivery of a special M850i xDrive Gran Coupe designed by Jeff Koons.
The car is a suitably flamboyant affair, with a body decked out in 11 colours, with blue, grey and yellow the dominant hues. The eye-catching effect is finished off with a series of dynamic graphics.
American pop artist Koons said the design is geared towards reflecting the “vastness of space”.
The production phase saw more than 200 hours dedicated solely to the exterior paintwork for each specific model.
The range as a whole is known as The 8 x Jeff Koons, and, predictably, you’ll be lucky to get one — the number of units around the world has been limited to 99.
Earlier this year, a version signed by the artist sold for $475,000 at a charity Christie’s auction in New York.
The car is on display at BMW Abu Dhabi Motors’ showroom in Umm Al Nar for a limited time.