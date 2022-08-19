The woman who loved her Ferrari: Abu Dhabi theme park exhibit celebrates female drivers

If the breakneck speed of Ferrari World’s roller coasters seems a little too much for you, but you still like the cars and their history, a new exhibition at the theme park is an equally exciting ride.

Titled Women and Ferraris — The Untold Story, known in Italian as Il Rosso & Il Rossa, the space reveals the contributions made to the Prancing Horse brand by female racing drivers, owners and fans.

Cars on display include La Ferrari, the 458 Challenge, the F4, the FF, the 458 Speciale and a rare 166 Berlinetta Le Mans, all of which were owned by prominent or influential women.

The list includes Maya Weug, the first female member of the Ferrari Driver Academy; Aseel Al-Hamad, who was the first woman to import and own a Ferrari in Saudi Arabia; Federation Internationale de l'Automobile Women in Motorsport Commission head Deborah Mayer; and Beyonce, among others.

The exhibit, which was established in collaboration with the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy, will remain in place at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi until the end of August, and is open to visitors who buy a ticket to the theme park.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi opened on Yas Island in 2010 and has broken a number of Guiness World Records over the years. Among these is the title for having the world's fastest roller coaster. The Formula Rossa zips around the park reaching speeds of up to 240 kilometres per hour.

