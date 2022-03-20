Ferrari 296 GTB 2022 review: hybrid marks new chapter in Prancing Horse's history

Ferrari has entered a new chapter in its history with the release of the 296 GTB. It’s a car that has not been fitted with one of the brand’s traditional mammoth engines, instead opting for a smaller, specially designed hybrid powertrain.

It’s not the first time the Italian manufacturer has entered electric territory — the SF90, for example, dates back to 2019 — but it is the first time it has plonked a V6 into a road-going car.

At a series of test drives at Seville’s Monteblanco Circuit in Spain (the first time such events have taken place outside Italy), Ferrari’s technicians were keen to stress this is unlike any car the manufacturer has produced before.

That said, the 296 GTB certainly looks like a Ferrari, taking design cues from classics from the manufacturer’s glorious past, including 1963’s 250 LM. Big rear haunches and smooth lines are the car’s predominant features. All very pretty, in short.

And, while many might raise an eyebrow at the lack of a roaring V12, it should be said from the off that the new arrival doesn’t suffer from a lack of poke — figures suggest the 296 GTB is the fifth-fastest Ferrari to take on the Monteblanco Circuit, which should be speedy enough for almost any situation.

The 296 GTB is low to the ground. You can manually raise the nose to get you over awkward speed bumps, but you still have to put a bit of effort into getting in and out of it.

Once inside, you have what is undoubtedly a Ferrari-style interior. However, the designers have made efforts to simplify the layout, and it does feel pleasingly uncluttered.

Supercars can frequently bombard the senses with dashboard sparks and flashes that can make you feel like you’re entering some bizarre and disorientating theme park ride, but that isn’t the case here.

The 296 GTB, when Ferrari first gave a glimpse of this hybrid to the world in 2021.

All very good so far. What about driving it, then?

Well, and the Ferrari team could not emphasise this enough, it’s all about fun with the 296 GTB. And not only on the track, but whatever motoring situation you find yourself in. In that regard, the crew have done a good job.

You feel locked onto the road when you get going, with the car’s acceleration seemingly effortless. The engine noise is piped into the cabin (unless you’re in full-electric mode, of course) and it’s all highly invigorating. In fact, Ferrari refers to that experience as “innovative, exhilarating and unique”, and it’s not a bad description.

Quote Many commentators have called the 296 GTB the finest road car to have been produced by Ferrari in some years

Driving in and out of the corners in the Andalusian hills was a good test for the car, giving you an impression of what day-to-day life with the vehicle might be like. That impression is positive. You could indeed use this car on a daily basis (though the number of drivers who will is probably very small).

Getting the car on the track is, unsurprisingly, a joy. Lots of power, with plenty of grip in and out of the corners. This is the kind of vehicle that flatters the driver when you’re pushing your abilities to the limit, and, professional racing drivers aside, most of us would welcome a little bit of that.

Many commentators have called the 296 GTB the finest road car to have been produced by Ferrari in some years, and anyone familiar with the brand’s offerings who has got behind the wheel of this newcomer might be hard pushed to argue.

And the price? Well, 296 GTBs start at $322,986, so it’ll be unobtainable for most of us. However, the first customers to get their plastic out and sign on the dotted line can expect delivery later this year.