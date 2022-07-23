Michael Schumacher’s undefeated 1998 Formula One Ferrari up for auction

One of the most successful cars in Formula One history is going up for auction.

Michael Schumacher’s undefeated Ferrari will go under the hammer in Monterey, California, as part of RM Sotheby’s next classic car auction running from August 18 to 22.

Driven by one of the world’s greatest drivers during the 1998 Formula One World Championship, the car saw Schumacher race to four victories.

Chassis 187 has a guide price of $6-8,000,000 at the Sotheby's auction. Photo: Sotheby

Chassis 187 is “considered one of the most significant F1 cars in existence” and is the only undefeated chassis to run at least three races, according to the auction house.

Although he didn't win any of his seven World Championships in this car, with the first of his five Ferrari titles coming in 2000, he stormed to four victories before it was retired.

The car took its first win at the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve.

Schumacher and chassis 187 claimed victory along with the fastest lap with a massive 16-second lead off the runner-up.

The run of success continued at the next two races, with victories in France and Britain.

Schumacher is the joint record World Championship winner, winning seven F1 seasons. Sir Lewis Hamiltion has the same number of titles. Photo: Guenter Schiffmann / ASA / Bloomberg News

A few weeks after this winning streak, Schumacher scored his 33rd career win when he crossed the finish line at the Italian Grand Prix in chassis 187.

The car has been remarkably preserved, having never been restored or altered from its racing condition.

The vehicle first appeared in 1998, when Ferrari invited more than 800 journalists to Maranello, Italy, to preview its newest car, the F300.

Read more Most valuable car in the world sold in secret auction

Sporting a new 3.0-litre V-10 engine and featured a maximum engine speed of 17,500rpm, producing 800 horsepower, Ferrari went on to fine-tune the car, but it's original aerodynamics and well-balanced V-10 are credited as the foundation of Ferrari’s domination of F1 during the early 2000s.

Associated with one of racing’s all-time legends, the Michael Schumacher 187 was sold directly to the previous owner in 1999.

Chassis 187 has been hidden from the public eye for more than 20 years. It is going on sale with a guide price of between $6 million and $8m.