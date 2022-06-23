Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022 ready for roaring return — and here are the cars on show

Start your engines — Goodwood Festival of Speed is back on England's south coast this weekend.

Thousands of petrolheads from around the world will head to the annual event, which first appeared in 1993. It has since become a key fixture for those interested in all manner of the latest track and tarmac tearaways.

And, were it not for its cancellation in 2020 due to Covid-19, this year's gathering would mark its 30th anniversary.

Scroll through the gallery above to see some of the many cars that will be making an appearance at the 2022 event

Read more Classic British motor revamped using ocean rubbish

The traditional centrepiece of the action is a 1.86-kilometre hill climb, which attracts manufacturers of the fastest vehicles on the planet, all seeking bragging rights. This year, nearly 70 cars will be taking part in that particular race, but there will be hundreds of vehicles to see over the course of the weekend.

Other attractions include the Michelin Supercar Paddock, featuring some of the fastest — and most expensive — vehicles on offer today. The event will also include the First Glance Paddock, showcasing some of the most innovative offerings from across the automotive industry, and Electric Avenue, which focuses on the freshest non-fossil-fuel offerings.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed runs from June 23 to 26 at Goodwood House, a country house and estate covering 4,900 hectares in Chichester, West Sussex.

How this classic British motor was revamped using ocean rubbish — in pictures