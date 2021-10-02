Ultra-futuristic concept car unveiled at Expo 2020 Dubai

Motor manufacturer SAIC is unveiling an ultra-modern concept vehicle at the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The new creation, referred to as the Kun, demonstrates “the powerful, innovative, and state-of-the-art technology that is currently being developed and manufactured” in the country, according to the carmaker.

The vision has been jointly created by design teams in Shanghai and London, and it features bio-intelligent interaction, photosynthetic energy, zero gravity seats, holographic image interaction, and advanced autonomous driving technologies. And, if the photos are any indication, SAIC envisages a vehicle that can fly and go underwater as well.

Tom Lee, managing director of SAIC Motor Middle East, said the Kun concept car is a reflection of the manufacturer’s history combined with its goals for the future.

“The car not only spearheads SAIC’s vision of smart mobility, but it also emphasises our objective to establish a shared future centred around green mobility, smart life and premium technology,” he said.

“We in the Middle East are extremely proud of SAIC’s strategic presence at the China Pavilion during Expo 2020 Dubai, and we are looking forward to sharing our concept car KUN with all our visitors.”

