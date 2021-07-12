Is the Ferrari 296 GTB the ultimate driver’s car?

The clue is in the name: two, nine, six, GTB. As the eagle-eyed among you would have gathered, the latest Ferrari sports a 2.9-litre V6, making it the smallest-engined model from the brand on the market today. Oh, and the GTB stands for Grand Touring Berlinetta.

It’s also a hybrid, which means there is plenty of power to go around. Coupled with an electric motor, which adds 165 horsepower to the proceedings for a total of 819hp, this is one of the most powerful cars that Maranello has to offer.

Expectedly, the UAE remains an important market for Ferrari. Following its global reveal a few weeks ago, the UAE is the first country outside Europe to witness the launch of the Ferrari 296 GTB.

There are several reasons why this is possibly one of the most important cars for Maranello.

The revival

The last road-going Ferrari to pack a V6 engine was the Dino, which, despite the tragic story behind it (named as it was for Enzo Ferrari’s son who died at the age of 24), hardly set the world of sports cars alight. However, the secret weapon in the 296’s arsenal is an electric motor that joins forces with the V6.

The 296 GTB is not replacing any model in the Ferrari line-up, but rather being promoted as the most fun-to-drive Ferrari.

Naturally, that gives the 296 GTB sprightly acceleration. So, the Ferrari with the smallest engine headbutts the horizon at a top speed of 338 kilometres per hour and hits 100kph from a standstill in 2.9 seconds. These are rather competitive figures.

Where does it slot in?

This is the curious bit. The 296 GTB is not replacing any model in the Ferrari line-up. In fact, it is being promoted as the most fun-to-drive Ferrari in the range. This is a bit odd. So, what was all the song and dance about driving purity for the past 80-something years?

Design-wise, it’s a mash-up between the Roma and the F8 Tributo, with those annoying touch-sensitive buttons. The interior is bare, and that’s actually rather good, but overall it seems like an exercise in marketing rather than anything more meaningful.

The path of least resistance

Enzo Ferrari famously said that aerodynamics are for people who can’t build engines. However, the 296 GTB employs plenty of aero-trickery in its pursuit of pace.

While the 2.9-litre V6 develops a substantial 654hp on its own, coupled with the electric motor it offers head-spinning performance. In fact, the 296 GTB has the most power-dense engine of any production car on the market.

In all-electric mode, it’ll run 20 or so kilometres, but that’s not the point. You’re not buying the 296 to save the planet.

The UAE became the first country outside Europe to witness the launch of the Ferrari 296 GTB, on June 30.

There are plenty of active aero devices to carve the quickest path across any given piece of tarmac. The silhouette is clean, with no fripperies. What Ferrari calls the front tea-tray increases downforce over the front end. At the back, it gets an active rear spoiler a la Ferrari, for additional downforce.

As with any new Ferrari, you’d expect a smorgasbord of electronics saving the driver’s behind when ambition overtakes ability. And you wouldn’t be wrong.

Ferrari has taken the art of electronics and refined it to a degree where it’s nothing short of magic. The Side Slip Control – or traction control, in plain speak – is honed such that the car allows you to have fun without getting tangled in the Armco. At least that’s what Ferrari claims.

Light is right

The 296 GTB is 50 millimetres shorter in wheelbase than previous mid-rear-engined Ferrari V8s. Crucially, it weighs just 1,470kg dry. This is thanks to a lighter engine and pared-down materials throughout the car.

And if you think that’s still too portly, you can opt for the Assetto Fiorano pack. This cuts down the weight even further and brings adjustable Multimatic shocks, carbon-fibre components for the front bumper, and all around.

For the gaudy, there is obviously the choice of a 250 LM-style livery, and Michelin Sport Cup 2 R tyres. That said, does it make this the ultimate driver’s Ferrari? We’re not so certain.

Real-life reveal

At the launch in Dubai, the engineers proudly revved up the car. The engine note, although barrel-chested, is flat and almost industrial at start up. You don’t get the histrionics of a Lamborghini. While it sounds way more aggressive at higher revs with doctored pops and bang, it does not sound organic.

It is promising, but like most new cars there appear to be way too many compromises along the way to qualify it as a genuine enthusiast’s vehicle.

It’s a fast Ferrari. There are many fast Ferraris. This is one of them.

'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

Defined benefit and defined contribution schemes explained Defined Benefit Plan (DB) A defined benefit plan is where the benefit is defined by a formula, typically length of service to and salary at date of leaving. Defined Contribution Plan (DC) A defined contribution plan is where the benefit depends on the amount of money put into the plan for an employee, and how much investment return is earned on those contributions.

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

If you go... Etihad Airways flies from Abu Dhabi to Kuala Lumpur, from about Dh3,600. Air Asia currently flies from Kuala Lumpur to Terengganu, with Berjaya Hotels & Resorts planning to launch direct chartered flights to Redang Island in the near future. Rooms at The Taaras Beach and Spa Resort start from 680RM (Dh597).

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Types of policy Term life insurance: this is the cheapest and most-popular form of life cover. You pay a regular monthly premium for a pre-agreed period, typically anything between five and 25 years, or possibly longer. If you die within that time, the policy will pay a cash lump sum, which is typically tax-free even outside the UAE. If you die after the policy ends, you do not get anything in return. There is no cash-in value at any time. Once you stop paying premiums, cover stops. Whole-of-life insurance: as its name suggests, this type of life cover is designed to run for the rest of your life. You pay regular monthly premiums and in return, get a guaranteed cash lump sum whenever you die. As a result, premiums are typically much higher than one term life insurance, although they do not usually increase with age. In some cases, you have to keep up premiums for as long as you live, although there may be a cut-off period, say, at age 80 but it can go as high as 95. There are penalties if you don’t last the course and you may get a lot less than you paid in. Critical illness cover: this pays a cash lump sum if you suffer from a serious illness such as cancer, heart disease or stroke. Some policies cover as many as 50 different illnesses, although cancer triggers by far the most claims. The payout is designed to cover major financial responsibilities such as a mortgage or children’s education fees if you fall ill and are unable to work. It is cost effective to combine it with life insurance, with the policy paying out once if you either die or suffer a serious illness. Income protection: this pays a replacement income if you fall ill and are unable to continue working. On the best policies, this will continue either until you recover, or reach retirement age. Unlike critical illness cover, policies will typically pay out for stress and musculoskeletal problems such as back trouble.

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

Your Guide to the Home Level 1 has a valet service if you choose not to park in the basement level. This level houses all the kitchenware, including covetable brand French Bull, along with a wide array of outdoor furnishings, lamps and lighting solutions, textiles like curtains, towels, cushions and bedding, and plenty of other home accessories.

Wallabies Updated team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Reece Hodge, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Kurtley Beale, 9-Will Genia, 8-Pete Samu, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Lukhan Tui, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Rory Arnold, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-Scott Sio. Replacements: 16-Folau Faingaa, 17-Tom Robertson, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Izack Rodda, 20-Ned Hanigan, 21-Joe Powell, 22-Bernard Foley, 23-Jack Maddocks.

