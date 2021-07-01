The 2022 Infiniti QX60 launches in Dubai, familiar yet upgraded

The 2022 version of Infiniti’s best-selling model, the QX60 SUV, has made its debut, and Dubai was one of only three locations globally to have the car on physical display.

The QX60 is a cornerstone for Infiniti with more than 400,000 units sold worldwide since its introduction. While UAE sales numbers are notoriously hard to access, it’s claimed to be the most successful model in this region.

The same but different

All-new in looks and interior trim, the 279hp, 366Nm, 3.5-litre, V6 engine is carried over from the previous generation, albeit with revised valve timing and, thankfully, a new, nine-speed automatic transmission in place of the CVT (continuously variable transmission) units. These returned great fuel economy, but generally robbed the car of driving feel. Hopefully, that’s now been rectified.

Also brand new is the direct coupling all-wheel-drive system, which engages when it detects wheel slip with up to 50 per cent of the available power sent to the rear wheels for increased grip. Infiniti’s Active Brake Limited Slip functionality can also brake individual wheels to redirect torque to the wheels with the most grip.

“The 2022 QX60 sets a new standard among three-row SUVs, combining artistry with the latest technology, and leads Infiniti into a new era for the brand,” Nasif Siddiqi, managing director for Infiniti’s international markets, said.

Dubai was one of only three locations to have a physical display of the 2022 Infiniti QX60 during its global launch

Although it shares its platform with the current Nissan Pathfinder and remains based on the preceding QX60, the 2022 model enjoys enhanced stiffening from high-strength steels used in its construction while virtually every other visible component is exclusive to the new model.

Safety features

Active safety features include rear automatic braking, predictive forward collision warning and forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, as well as adaptive front lighting and auto-levelling headlights for better forward illumination. An LCD rear-view mirror also provides an unobstructed view behind the QX60 when passengers, headrests or cargo obstruct rearward vision.

Infiniti is careful not to suggest any form of self-driving capabilities with the introduction of its ProPilot Assist because, despite the rhetoric from some manufacturers, cars do not drive themselves even for short periods.

Instead, it boasts that its ProPilot system makes use of camera and radar to support the driver to help control acceleration, braking and steering on single-lane highways and also to reduce the stress of stop-and-go driving in heavily trafficked and built-up areas.

A great feature carried over from the previous model is a tip-forward second row that allows access to the third-row seats without having to remove the child restraint from its tethers. Exclusive to the QX60, Infiniti claims this is one of the leading purchase reasons that wins it sales over its competitors. Even Kate Hudson is seemingly a fan; the Hollywood star appeared in a short promotional film to mark the car's launch.

Upgraded cabin

The in-car ergonomics have come in for a major overhaul, with the horizontal dash fascia replaced by a more conventional vertical console that houses a 12.3-inch touchscreen for infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and USB-based Android Auto compatibility. Another 12.3-inch display is in front of the driver, providing high-resolution, digital instrumentation and that’s linked to a third, 10.8-inch heads-up display that reflects vital information off the windscreen into the driver’s line of sight.

The centre console houses a wireless phone charging mat and there’s also a 17-speaker premium Bose sound system.

The QX60 cabin interiors with semi-aniline leather have a luxe feel

While Covid-19 measures prevented us from opening the car to play with its gadgets, peering through the windows showed a classy interior that features open-pore wood trim and semi-aniline leather, along with double-quilted accents on both the dash fascia and the seats, which are supposedly inspired by the ripples found in a pond.

Stylish silhouette

Infiniti said that similar inspiration can also be found in the headlights, which have a “kimono fold” through the lenses and an origami theme running through the grille mesh.

Sitting on 20-inch wheels, the profile shows off a fresh two-tone colour scheme. A new Moonstone blue colour is offset by a black roof and black pillars that give a floating roof effect, which is reminiscent of the Range Rover and Lincoln Navigator silhouettes.

Prices and final specs are yet to be finalised as the car won’t arrive in the region until next year; however, based on the popularity of the current QX60, this heavily revised 2022 model with its improved styling, luxurious interior and hopefully nicer drive (thanks to the nine-speed auto box), is set to continue its trend as the company’s top-seller in the region.