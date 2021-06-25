The ultimate beach accessories this summer: from see-through paddle boards to designer swimwear

Whether you are spending your summer at home, have already booked that staycation or are venturing abroad for the first time in what feels like forever, it’s time to get yourself beach ready.

From the world’s first transparent paddle board to designer skimboards, swimsuits and shades, here’s how to make a statement on your sojourns to the seaside.

Loeva

Le Stand Up by Loeva features a biomimetic fin, inspired by dolphins. Courtesy Loeva

Loeva’s Le Stand Up is a transparent paddle board that melds seamlessly with the sea. The brainchild of Vanessa Pretotto, previously a consultant in the aeronautics, automotive and medical sectors, and serial entrepreneur Laurent Jaurey, the concept was developed in Biarritz in France’s Basque Country, a renowned surf spot and favoured retreat for Coco Chanel, Frank Sinatra and Ernest Hemingway.

Current paddle boards form a barrier between the sea and the sky, according to the Loeva founders, while “a transparent board opens a window into the ocean”. So they spent three years researching the idea of a see-through board, working with experts around the world. Pretotto and Jaurey were also determined to have their product hand-assembled locally, with 98 per cent of components tailor-made in France.

A carbon case, chosen for its stability and lightness, frames the transparent board, which is made from a patented nano-structured material with a high level of impact resistance. A biomimetic fin, inspired by dolphins, twists with every paddle stroke to deliver dynamic propulsion.

But best of all, hidden beneath the board is a double row of LEDs, meaning you can illuminate the sea bed on those night-time paddles, and explore the marine life from above.

Loeva is also committed to protecting the environment and has formed a partnership with Reefscapers, meaning funds from every board sold are directed towards the NGO’s efforts to protect coral reefs around the world.

“I’m proud to present the most beautiful board in the world – almost unbreakable and easy to use. It’s a wonderful idea that lets you discover the ocean,” says Pretotto. “I loeva it.”

Le Stand Up, price on request; loeva.me

Berluti

The Beosound A1 2nd Gen Berluti Edition. Courtesy Berluti

The menswear label has paired up with Danish audio brand Bang & Olufsen to create a limited-edition collection that includes the Beosound A1 2nd Gen Berluti Edition, one of the most stylish portable speakers around.

The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof, dustproof and boasts up to 18 hours of battery life, so it’ll prove a worthy companion on your sojourns to the pool or beach. It offers 360-degree omnidirectional sound, built-in Alexa and a three-microphone array, paired with a minimalist design.

Beosound A1 2nd Gen Berluti Edition, Dh1,600; berluti.com

Larq

The Larq Bottle in Obsidian Black. Courtesy Larq

You shouldn’t be leaving home without your reusable water bottle – but Larq’s purifying bottles are the cream of the crop.

This sleek container in “obsidian black” is fitted with environmentally friendly UV-C LED technology that can be turned on at the touch of a button. Alternatively, the bottle automatically switches to self-cleaning mode every two hours.

The technology promises to eliminate up to 99.9 per cent of of bio-contaminants from your water and bottle, while double-wall vacuum insulation will keep the contents hot or cold for 24 hours. This 740-millilitre version will keep you hydrated through the day.

Larq Purifying Water Bottle, Dh454; mrporter.com

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton one-piece swimsuit. Courtesy Louis Vuitton

Wear your Monogram with pride with this high-neck swimsuit from Louis Vuitton. The brand’s most famous motif is scattered across the body of this grey one-piece, which is as comfortable as it is stylish.

Louis Vuitton Grease Mask Sunglasses. Courtesy Louis Vuitton

For the perfect shore-side ensemble, pair it with Louis Vuitton’s Grease Mask Sunglasses, which combine a retro aviator aesthetic with clever Monogram patterning on the lenses and temples, and a touch of modernity in the form of a keyhole-style bridge.

They come in grey and pink versions, so take your pick.

Swimsuit, price on request; and sunglasses, Dh2,890; louisvuitton.com

Saint Laurent

Make a splash with this Saint Laurent beach towel

Who says your beach towel has to be a cheery, brightly coloured thing? Saint Laurent proposes a more dark and moody approach.

This greyscale leopard-print towel, with the words Saint Laurent Paris emblazoned across the front for all to see, will make a bold statement as you bask in those rays – and ensure your friends can spot you from a mile off.

Towel, Dh3,850; ysl.com

Chanel

Chanel skimboard. Courtesy Chanel

For more active beachgoers, Chanel’s skimboard provides a particularly stylish way to ride the waves.

Crafted from fibreglass and resin, the sleek board has an all-white back, with the word Chanel stamped across it in black, while the front features the brand’s instantly recognisable crossed Cs against a punchy monochromatic backdrop.

Black beachwear set. Courtesy Chanel

Those who are really in the know will pair theirs with the brand’s black-and-white cotton beachwear set, which includes a towel, a bag and a pouch where you can store your valuables while you are out playing in the surf.

Beachwear set, Dh7,950; and skimboard, Dh31,070; chanel.com

Prada

Prada's raffia hat. Courtesy Prada

Pile your locks into this woven raffia bucket hat from Prada, paired with some sturdy thick-soled summer sandals to protect your feet as you traipse across the hot sand to get to that ice-cream stand.

Hat, Dh2,180; and sandals, Dh2,320; prada.com