A 'Friends'-themed cruise to set sail in 2022: The One at Sea

If 236 episodes, 10 seasons and the hit Friends: The Reunion wasn’t enough to satiate your pining for the beloved TV show, then it may time to try something new.

Fana World Travel has just the thing. The travel agency is offering fans the chance to set sail in what it's calling the world’s first Friends fans' cruise. Those who love the hit US sitcom will be able to go on a seven-day voyage, which sets off from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on May 15, 2022.

Travellers can hop aboard the Celebrity Equinox, which will also stop at Key West, Grand Cayman and Cozumel in Mexico.

Passengers will have the chance to channel their favourite characters and re-enact their favourite scenes at costume parties, partake in Friends trivia contests or try cooking demonstration that would make chef Monica Green proud.

“Get ready to eat like Joey, joke like Chandler, cook like Monica, shop like Rachel, yoga like Phoebe and dig like Ross,” the description on the website reads. Guests can also choose to simply enjoy time in the sun on the ship’s multiple pool decks.

Bookings are now open and prices start at $1,648.66 per person for an inside stateroom and go up to $3,048 for a suite with a personal butler service. The packages include Wi-Fi, beverages, $150 shore excursion credit per person, gratuities, taxes and fees.

Friends: The Reunion aired towards the end of May to rave reviews. The unscripted special featured Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry all reunited for the second time since the 2004 finale.

Throughout the unscripted special episode, they answered questions from the audience, reread extracts of the script, laughed at bloopers and reflected on outtakes from filming the show.

In the UAE, the show is available now on OSN Streaming.