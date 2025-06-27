Queen Rania, Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa arrive in Venice for 'wedding of the century'

Jordan’s Queen Rania has arrived in Venice for the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

She followed the unofficial dress code for arrivals – head-to-toe monochrome, preferably in dark colours – wearing structured separates with Prada’s quilted platform sandals.

She wasn’t the only Jordanian royal in attendance. Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa, along with their young daughter, Princess Iman, were also seen arriving by boat.

Like her mother-in-law, Princess Rajwa opted for an all-black outfit, pairing it with white tennis shoes and what appeared to be Bottega Veneta’s Nappa Intrecciato Maxi Nuvolato Veneta Hobo Paille bag.

Jordan's Princess Rajwa, Crown Prince Hussein and their daughter Iman board a taxi boat after landing at Venice Marco Polo airport ahead of Jeff Bezos' wedding. AFP

The Jordanian royals join a growing list of famous guests spotted in the Italian city over the past two days, including Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, Brian Grazer, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Between 200 and 250 A-listers from the worlds of entertainment, politics and finance are expected to attend what’s being called the “wedding of the century,” with celebrations estimated to cost around $50 million.

Bezos, 61, and Sanchez, 55, arrived in Venice via helicopter on Wednesday and are staying at the luxurious Aman hotel, where rooms overlooking the Grand Canal start at €4,000 ($4,686) a night.

The couple are set to exchange vows today on the small island of San Giorgio, opposite St Mark's Square, in a ceremony that, according to a senior City Hall official, will have no legal status under Italian law. Some speculate the couple may have already tied the knot in the US to avoid Italy’s bureaucratic requirements.

Festivities will wrap up on Saturday with a main reception at one of the halls of the Arsenale, a vast medieval shipyard that has been transformed into a contemporary art space in the city’s eastern Castello district.