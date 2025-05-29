Maria Grazia Chiuri is leaving Dior after nine years

The news that has been on the fashion world's lips for months has finally been confirmed: Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of women's haute couture and ready to wear at Christian Dior, is leaving after nine years.

Chiuri joined Dior in 2016 from Valentino – where she worked with Pierpaolo Piccioli, the newly appointed creative chief at Balenciaga – and set about reinvigorating the house by delving through its archive, bringing back heritage ideas such as the nipped waist Bar jacket created by Dior in 1947, and the Saddle Bag, from the Galliano era.

Her first fashion show for the brand famously included a T-shirt emblazoned with the title of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s essay We Should All Be Feminists, setting the tone that has underpinned all her collections.

Models in the Dior Women Cruise 2026 show at Villa Albani Torlonia in Rome. AFP

In a statement released on Thursday, Dior announced: “Maria Grazia Chiuri has decided to leave her position as creative director of women’s haute couture, ready-to-wear and accessories collections.”

Christian Dior couture chairman and chief executive Delphine Arnault wrote: “I extend my warmest thanks to Maria Grazia Chiuri, who, since her arrival at Dior, has accomplished tremendous work with an inspiring feminist perspective and exceptional creativity, all imbued with the spirit of Monsieur Dior, which allowed her to design highly desirable collections.

Dior's spring 2019 haute couture collection was restaged in Dubai. Photo: Antonie Robertson / The National.

“She has written a key chapter in the history of Christian Dior, greatly contributing to its remarkable growth and being the first woman to lead the creation of women’s collections.”

Chiuri was particularly focused on couture details, which ran through much of her work, thanks to the immense skill of the Dior teams.

In her statement, Chiuri wrote: “I am particularly grateful for the work accomplished by my teams and the ateliers. Their talent and expertise allowed me to realise my vision of committed women’s fashion, in close dialogue with several generations of female artists. Together, we have written an impactful chapter of which I am immensely proud.”

Under Chiuri's tenure, the house has become known for a romantic yet wearable aesthetic. She swapped out corsetry for elastic and introduced layered net ballet skirts and heavily logo-ed kitten heels.

In March 2023 , Chiuri unveiled her pre-fall collection in front of the Gateway of India in Mumbai, partly in tribute to the contribution of Indian artisans to fashion. In March 2019, she restaged her circus-themed haute couture collection in a giant tent in Safa Park, Dubai.

Maria Grazia Chiuri's final show for Dior was the Cruise 2026 collection in Rome this week. Reuters

Rumours of Chiuri's departure have been swirling for months. Her 2026 cruise collection show in Rome just days ago was regarded as her finale, even before the official announcement. The crowd showed their appreciation with a standing ovation – a rarity in an industry where everyone is racing off to the next show.

In terms of who will replace her, Jonathan Anderson – who was recently appointed at Dior Men – is widely anticipated to take over women's wear as well.

There is no news yet of where Chiuri might go, if anywhere. After nine years leading one of the busiest brands under the LVMH umbrella, creating ready-to-wear, haute couture, cruise and pre-fall collections, she is entitled to a well-deserved rest.

However, her departure means there is one fewer woman heading up a major house. Her appointment all those years ago felt like the beginning of a new normal where women held powerful, influential roles.

Since then, however, Phoebe Philo, Clare Waight Keller and Sarah Burton have all stepped back. Burton has since reappeared at Givenchy, but Waight Keller is now creative director at high street name Uniqlo, and Philo has her own, low-key brand. Mrs Prada still remains at Prada and Miu Miu, but otherwise, the fashion industry is once again dominated by white men, making Chiuri's departure feel like the end of an era in more ways than one.

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%20electric%20motors%20with%20102kW%20battery%20pack%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E570hp%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20890Nm%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERange%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Up%20to%20428km%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh1%2C700%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE Flexible work arrangements

Pension support

Mental well-being assistance

Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening

Financial well-being incentives

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

LIVERPOOL%20TOP%20SCORERS %3Cp%3E(Premier%20League%20only)%3Cbr%3EMohamed%20Salah%20129%3Cbr%3ERobbie%20Fowler%20128%3Cbr%3ESteven%20Gerrard%20120%3Cbr%3EMichael%20Owen%20118%3Cbr%3ESadio%20Mane%2090%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tips%20for%20travelling%20while%20needing%20dialysis %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EInform%20your%20doctor%20about%20your%20plans.%C2%A0%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EAsk%20about%20your%20treatment%20so%20you%20know%20how%20it%20works.%C2%A0%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EPay%20attention%20to%20your%20health%20if%20you%20travel%20to%20a%20hot%20destination.%C2%A0%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EPlan%20your%20trip%20well.%C2%A0%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A

Abramovich London A Kensington Palace Gardens house with 15 bedrooms is valued at more than £150 million. A three-storey penthouse at Chelsea Waterfront bought for £22 million. Steel company Evraz drops more than 10 per cent in trading after UK officials said it was potentially supplying the Russian military. Sale of Chelsea Football Club is now impossible.

Analysis Maros Sefcovic is juggling multiple international trade agreement files, but his message was clear when he spoke to The National on Wednesday. The EU-UAE bilateral trade deal will be finalised soon, he said. It is in everyone’s interests to do so. Both sides want to move quickly and are in alignment. He said the UAE is a very important partner for the EU. It’s full speed ahead - and with some lofty ambitions - on the road to a free trade agreement. We also talked about US-EU tariffs. He answered that both sides need to talk more and more often, but he is prepared to defend Europe's position and said diplomacy should be a guiding principle through the current moment.

Jawan %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAtlee%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shah%20Rukh%20Khan%2C%20Nayanthara%2C%20Vijay%20Sethupathi%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A