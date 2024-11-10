Richard Quinn is one of London's most exciting young designers. Photo: Max&Co
Richard Quinn is one of London's most exciting young designers. Photo: Max&Co

Lifestyle

Luxury

Richard Quinn on his AI-fuelled retro-futuristic collection with Max&Co

The British designer discusses his love for embracing new technologies and his fascination with florals

Sarah Maisey

November 10, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender