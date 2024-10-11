Johnny Marr playing the limited-edition Bvlgari x Fender Stratocaster at the launch. Photo: Bvlgari
Johnny Marr playing the limited-edition Bvlgari x Fender Stratocaster at the launch. Photo: Bvlgari

Getting the band together: Inside Bvlgari and Fender's unlikely collaboration

Justin Norvell of celebrated guitar maker Fender on the Stratocaster guitar turning 70 and a new tie-up with the Italian luxury house

Sarah Maisey

October 11, 2024

