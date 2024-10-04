Highlighters from the Dolce & Gabbana x Stabillo collection. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana
Highlighters from the Dolce & Gabbana x Stabillo collection. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana

Lifestyle

Luxury

Black Book: The latest from Dolce & Gabbana, Azza Fahmy, Leem and Alexander McQueen

This week's guide to the finer things in life

Sarah Maisey

October 04, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender