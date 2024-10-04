Black Book: The latest from Dolce & Gabbana, Azza Fahmy, Leem and Alexander McQueen

Every week, <i>The National</i>'s <i>Luxury</i> magazine team puts together Black Book, a cheat sheet of the most interesting and noteworthy arrivals from fashion and watches to jewellery and cars. Fashion loves an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/05/04/dubai-streetwear-collaborations/" target="_blank">off-kilter pairing</a>, and a fashion house of Dolce & Gabbana's magnitude joining forces with Stabilo, the German maker of highlighters that have filled many a pencil case, is what makes it work. Together, the two have released a set of four highlighter pens, wrapped in Dolce & Gabbana signature patterning. Leaning into its Italian heritage, there is one pen clad in the bold black and white of a zebra stripe; another in the warm tones of leopard print; the third in the colourful squares of Sicilian Carretto; and finally one dressed in the blue and white of the Blu Majolica design. The set of four highlighters come in a box decorated in the aforementioned Carretto. The first release has already sold out – in record time – but will be restocked. Egyptian jewellery company Azza Fahmy has unveiled a new collection for men. Named El Nur, the collection has pieces made of sterling silver and comprise bracelets, transformable necklaces and rings – which are all inscribed with words of protection. The Kufic necklace, for example, is inscribed with the Arabic words for contentment and union, in calligraphy inspired by the ancient Kufic script. The Confidence wraparound bracelet<i> </i>carries the an Arabic phrase that translates to “he who walks confidently walks like a king”, while the leather calligrapher bracelet is adorned with a Socratic quote which translates into English as “speak so I can see you”. Saudi Arabian fashion brand Leem has released a winter essentials capsule collection, featuring 29 pieces. Filled with easy separates such as an open-front kaftan in pewter, and a pair of wide-legged, pleat-fronted trousers, this capsule aims to carry the wearer through her day with minimal fuss. From a lightweight knitted kaftan in tomato red with front pockets and a batwing top that pairs well with jeans, to a tiered dress made with seven layers of camo print fringing, this is sassy style made simple. Under new creative director <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2023/10/04/who-is-sean-mcgirr-the-new-creative-director-of-alexander-mcqueen/" target="_blank">Sean McGirr</a>, Alexander McQueen is evolving. McGirr is changing the company logo, replacing it with a design first sketched out by founder Lee Alexander McQueen more than three decades ago. This new logo now appears on a selection of eyeglasses in various styles – etched in metal on the temples of acetate sunglasses; engraved into the metal arms of eyeglasses; or lasered on to the frames of more feminine frames. All still maintain the boldness that McQueen is known for, but now with an additional air of rebellious punk.