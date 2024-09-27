Karen Wazen, known for her eponymous eyewear brand, started as a blogger in 2016. Photo: Karen Wazen Eyewear
Karen Wazen, known for her eponymous eyewear brand, started as a blogger in 2016. Photo: Karen Wazen Eyewear

Lifestyle

Fashion & Beauty

Princess Noura to Karen Wazen: Arab names added to Business of Fashion 500 list

The annual round-up identifies the international movers and shakers of the industry

Sarah Maisey

September 27, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender