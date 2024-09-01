In his trademark high-necked parka, Liam Gallagher performs at the BRIT Awards 2022 ceremony. Along with his brother Noel, the pair are resurrecting Oasis. AFP
In his trademark high-necked parka, Liam Gallagher performs at the BRIT Awards 2022 ceremony. Along with his brother Noel, the pair are resurrecting Oasis. AFP

Lifestyle

Luxury

Will Oasis reunion ignite a 90s Britpop fashion resurgence? Parkas, bucket hats and more

Clothing brands will be looking to cash in on 1960s meets 1990s revival as Gallagher brothers become fashionable again

Sarah Maisey

September 01, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender