Liam Gallagher (left) and Noel Gallagher have announced they will reunite for Oasis's long-awaited reunion with a worldwide tour in 2025, starting in Cardiff. Photo: Oasis
Oasis in the UAE: A look back at Liam and Noel Gallagher's concerts in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

After much speculation, the Britpop giants have announced their comeback

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

27 August, 2024

